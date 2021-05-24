Police told us not to chant NGO claims

Human Rights activism spaces continue to shrink in Fiji.

This issue was brought up by the NGO Coalition for Human Rights.

Fiji Women Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali says they’re also assisting authorities in assessing suspicious deaths of women believed to have been victims of domestic violence.

While delivering her address Shamima Ali claims Police officers at the park warned them not to chant certain chants.

These chants are ‘Free West Papua and ‘Stop Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the officers were there to inform the NGOs about the terms and the conditions of their permit.

Activists are calling on all Fijians to read and understand their basic Human rights so that they do not end up victims of ill-informed law enforcers.

Members of the NGO Coalition for Human Rights continue with their activism program at the park this afternoon.