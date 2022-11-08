Police told to drop charges against NFP Leader

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has directed the Police not to lay any charges against National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad was suspected of indecently annoying a woman on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Pryde has reached this conclusion following a review of the police evidence docket.

Article continues after advertisement

The NFP Leader had been interviewed by police on October 26th and granted police bail to appear in court on November 15th pending the filing of charges.

Police were acting on a complaint from a woman that Prasad had allegedly indecently annoyed her on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Pryde says the police docket was reviewed by the ODPP in the usual manner, and the ODPP in its conclusion ruled that there is insufficient evidence for a reasonable prospect of conviction and that the matter should not proceed to court.

He adds that they analyzed the charges proposed by the police as well as other possible charges and available defenses.

Pryde says they also noted the representations provided to them by Prasad’s lawyers.

He says the matter does not meet the evidentiary threshold, and police have been directed not to file any charges.

We have reached out for a comment from Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.