Police to take proactive approach

The Police Force has mapped out plans, including usage of CCTV cameras, to monitor all hot spot areas, where alleged bullying and truancy involving students occur.

Cases of bullying involving students at the Suva Bus Stand were highlighted late last year, and Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says they will remain more vigilant this year.

ACP Khan says additional officers were deployed to these hot spots last year and this time they force will also rely on technology.

“So we are going more proactive on that and having said that we are also relying on our technology if you can see behind me there are cameras they used to monitor those areas and also a couple of other areas in the City as well. We are also looking at internet cafes after school as well.”

A number of CCTV cameras have been installed in prime locations around the City with the feed from these cameras coming to the Police Force Command Center.