Police to question disobedient Fijians

The Fiji Police force will be taking a few Fijians for questioning for disregarding lawful advisories that were issued during Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed the captain and the owner of a boat in Lautoka will be questioned.

The man was reported missing last Saturday.

He is believed to have left Lautoka in his fibreglass boat during heavy rain and wind and failed to reach Saweni on time.

“And also there was an incident in the Wainimala area where the driver intended to cross the flooded river then. Our police officers will be getting these people in for an interview.”

Tudravu says they will also question parents of those children who were swimming in the flooded rivers.

He says if there are elements to prove that they disobeyed the advisories then actions will be taken against them.