Police to purchase more drones to assist in the fight against drugs

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says more drones will be procured for the ongoing war on drugs.

Qiliho stressed the use of drones’ saves money, as they don’t have to deploy officers for longer periods during drug operations.

He adds with increased capabilities to fight the war on drugs, Police will not give up easily on its efforts of protecting Fijians from the negative impacts of drugs.

Earlier this month, Police recovered more than $12 million worth of illicit drugs during a raid in Kadavu.

Before this discovery, Police seized over 14,000 marijuana plants with an estimated value of more than $40 million last month.

“We have been collating information over the last three years in particular and we are in a position to functionally disrupt drug operations in the country for both- those dealing with marijuana or cannabis and also with hard drugs methamphetamine and the cocaine movement and that involves a lot of information gathering, use of various software to assist us in the analysis.”

The Police Commissioner highlighted that police purchased two drones with government funds that were provided in the running budget for the fight against drugs.

The Fiji Police Force was allocated $177.8 million in the 2019/2020 National Budget of which $800,000 was provided to undertake special drugs operations.

The 2020/2021 national budget will be announced at 7.30 tonight.