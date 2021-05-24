Police to provide protection around Parliament precincts

The Police Force will now provide security and protection services within and around the Parliament precincts.

A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between the parliament secretariat and the Police Force for the provision of security services.

The Agreement was signed by the Secretary-General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson and the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Police will now ensure the protection of the Speaker of Parliament and the Members of Parliament.

They will also be present during Parliament sitting weeks, Parliamentary Standing Committee public consultations, site visits or meetings whether within the Parliament precincts or at a designated venue outside.