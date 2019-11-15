Police to provide conducive environment for entrepreneurs

As Fijians take advantage of the ease in setting up businesses as announced in the 2020/2021 budget, the Police Force has been reminded to provide a conducive environment.

This is to allow entrepreneurs to conduct their businesses without fear of losing their hard earned money and sweat to criminal opportunists.

Speaking in Labasa yesterday, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu says there are small scale farmers who operate from home and small roadside marketers and there are also farmers’ harvests worth up to thousands and millions of dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

With theft of crops and livestock an ongoing issue, Seruiratu is urging officers in the Northern Division to step up policing efforts in ensuring farmers are not robbed of their hard earned sweat and money.

“Particularly during these difficult times when Fijians have shown just how resilient they are in getting back on their feet – and they don’t deserve to be robbed of their hard-earned sweat and money. Policing, therefore, should now be focused on producing the conducive environment to see through Government’s intent aligned to the budgetary measures announced.”

Seruiratu pleaded with the officers to continue to lift the standards of their pursuit of the maintenance of law and order – so that life doesn’t become even more challenging for those who are trying to get back on their feet.