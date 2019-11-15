Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|
Full Coverage

News

Police to provide conducive environment for entrepreneurs

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 6:50 am
Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu seen giving a medal to Inspector Eta Iowane.

As Fijians take advantage of the ease in setting up businesses as announced in the 2020/2021 budget, the Police Force has been reminded to provide a conducive environment.

This is to allow entrepreneurs to conduct their businesses without fear of losing their hard earned money and sweat to criminal opportunists.

Speaking in Labasa yesterday, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu says there are small scale farmers who operate from home and small roadside marketers and there are also farmers’ harvests worth up to thousands and millions of dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

With theft of crops and livestock an ongoing issue, Seruiratu is urging officers in the Northern Division to step up policing efforts in ensuring farmers are not robbed of their hard earned sweat and money.

“Particularly during these difficult times when Fijians have shown just how resilient they are in getting back on their feet – and they don’t deserve to be robbed of their hard-earned sweat and money. Policing, therefore, should now be focused on producing the conducive environment to see through Government’s intent aligned to the budgetary measures announced.”

Seruiratu pleaded with the officers to continue to lift the standards of their pursuit of the maintenance of law and order – so that life doesn’t become even more challenging for those who are trying to get back on their feet.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.