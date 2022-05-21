Police to practice escort duties today

[File Photo]

Police will be conducting a dry run of escorting duties this afternoon along the main Kings Highway.

This will be from the Nausori Airport to the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva after 5 pm today.

The Fiji Police Force says there will not be any road closures, but motorists may be inconvenienced for about 5 minutes to allow officers to facilitate the exercise.

Article continues after advertisement

It add that the main highway will not be closed, but motorists are being asked to cooperate with Police when this exercise is being conducted.

Police confirm that motorists from side roads will be asked to wait for a few minutes, and once the motorcade passes officers will allow for a normal flow of traffic.