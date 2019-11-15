Police to meet with Nausori businesses to tackle criminal activities

A team of police officers will be meeting with the Nausori Chamber of Commerce today following concerns of criminal activities.

Businesses have raised concerns of drug trade, prostitution and glue sniffing.

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says they have met with the Nausori Town Council where a number of issues were raised and similar meetings will be held today.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have planned our strategies that how we are going to work hand in hand to tackle things out in Nausori”

Police had earlier highlighted that while the focus on white hard drugs continues in the main urban centres, operations on eradicating the cultivation of marijuana also continues.