News

Police to investigate online video of students

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 7, 2020 12:30 pm
A police operation team will visit a prominent school in Suva after a video emerged online showing students engaging in the use of illegal drugs.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms they are now investigating the matter.

The video that was posted on Facebook shows five students smoking what alleged to be marijuana and cigarette.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened within the school premises.

What also picked up by the camera was a bottle used as apparatus.

Stay with us for more development on this story during the day.

