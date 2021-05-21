Police to investigate incident on board fishing vessel

Fiji Police will investigate a tragic incident on-board the distressed Fiji flagged fishing vessel TIRO II.

The incident took place early this week along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters.

Police has confirmed a third survivor who was found on a life-raft yesterday is in custody after being rescued by the RFNS Kikau.

He was transfered to Police officers in Nadi through a Navy team operating out of Denarau.

The man was located with the assistance of the Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion Aircraft.

An investigation will commence once the survivors have been cleared by Health officials.

Fiji Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake says the vessel sank this morning after taking in water last night however, two Fijians on board TIRO II by partner vessel, Sam on Wednesday.

It is believed that eight crew members were on-board out of which, including three Indonesian nationals, and five Fijians who were supposed to return to Suva today.

Captain Tawake says the three Indonesians and two Fijians are still missing at sea.

The Navy Commander says the survivors will be transported to Suva in he next few days.

He adds the unfavorable weather over the past three days has hindered their search effort.

Given the probability that the five missing crew members have been in the water for more than three days, their chances of survival are diminishing.

Captain Tawake says the team will exhaust every avenue available as they embark on their fourth day of operations.

FBC News this afternoon approached the fishing company which owns the vessel and its management refused to make any comments as information surrounding the incident is still sketchy.