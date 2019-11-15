Police to investigate breach of COVID-19 restrictions at USP protests

The Fiji Police Force have started an investigation into the public gathering of staff and students at the University of the South Pacific.

Police has also confirmed that it will not hesitate to arrest people who are found to be breaching the COVID-19 restrictions during the ongoing protests at the institution.

This comes as the student association this afternoon threatened to boycott exams and classes if their demands weren’t met.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho today confirmed that he is looking into possible breaches by those who have been protesting at the Laucala campus.

“We visited them yesterday and again today. We’ve spoken to key people there and those who are congregating there and we will be taking people in for breach of COVID-19 restrictions that are in place.”

The USP Students Association have today in a letter to the Council demanded the resignation of Pro- Chancellor Winston Thompson, Deputy Pro-Chancellor Aloma Johansson and Chair Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Kahn adding that they will not step back from participating in peaceful demonstrations.

Earlier today, some of the USP staff and students were gathered near the USP Library to show support to the now-suspended Professor Ahluwalia. They were also told by Police that any continuation of protests would require a permit.