Police to investigate alleged assault video

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed it will investigate a video circulating on social media, where an officer is seen manhandling a bus driver.

The incident is believed to have happened in Labasa Town this afternoon.

The video shows the officer assaulting the bus driver while he is in his seat, while one of his hands is handcuffed.

In the video, the officer is heard demanding the driver get off the bus and surrender his driver’s license.

When the driver refused, the officer manhandled him, until the driver got off the bus.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says they will investigate the matter.