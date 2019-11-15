Police to increase technology footprint

The Fiji Police Force will be working to establish an Electronic Command Centre.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they look forward to the assistance from their counterparts in Australia and New Zealand to set up the centre.

With the Fiji Police removing over 1.2 tons of drugs worth $86m from Kadavu with the use of drones, Qiliho says they are looking to purchase more drones with their new budget allocation.

Qiliho has also thanked the government for providing a sizeable chunk of the 2020/2021 national budget to look after Fiji from the policing perspective.

“So those are ongoing operations and we are investing in these command centres as well and there have also been provisions for us to utilize and enhance that capability so that we can increase our footprint not necessarily with manpower but our footprint through technology.”

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $200.6 million in the 2020/2021 national budget an increase of $22.8m.