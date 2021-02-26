Police to have an independent internal affairs unit

The Fiji Police Force is working towards having an independent internal affairs unit.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the Force needs to have a neutral internal affairs unit that will better investigate police officers who breach the law.

Tudravu reiterates that all officers who break the law are investigated adding that these officers will now be investigated by the internal affairs unit.

“Before all Police Officers who breached the Crimes Decree they are handled by our CID what we are doing now, all of them will be investigated by our internal affairs.”

The Acting Police Commissioner also highlights that investigators are now going for investigators and prosecutors courses who will look after the internal affairs unit.