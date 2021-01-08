Police to fly drones for traffic management

The Police Force has reviewed its traffic management operations to reduce congestion during peak hours.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says traffic congestion will increase with the new school term starting on Tuesday.

ACP Khan says they are preparing accordingly to manage traffic flow in the mornings and afternoons.

“This year again we will be looking at the traffic management and see those identified check points where we can push in officers to ensure there is free flow of traffic.”

ACP Khan says they will rely on technology to assist officers deployed to bottlenecks in the road network.

“We will be looking at deploying our drones as well depending on the weather conditions that we have to identify the real surveillance looking at how best we can see deploying officers on the ground where there have been side roads that are being blocked and the check points that we need to deploy officers at.”

Police officers will also be stationed near schools to ensure that students make it safely to their classrooms and back home.