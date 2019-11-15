Police to continue with drug operation in Kadavu

Commissioner Eastern and various government agencies have been briefed by the Fiji Police Force on the drug operations currently underway in Kadavu.

While briefing the Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo, Director Community Policing Senior Superintendent of Police Bereta Naisua highlighted ongoing efforts in the war against drugs.

This allows stakeholders to discuss an all-governmental approach aimed at tackling the growing problem.

The latest operations resulted in the seizure of more than 1.2 tons of marijuana plants worth more than $85 million within one month.

Officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Trade, Tourism, Transport, Health, Fisheries, Water Authority and the Commissioner Eastern’ Office were present in the meeting

SSP Naisua says the Fiji Police is focused on reducing and curbing the illegal trade because of the negative social impacts it’s having on the people of Kadavu.

The Fiji Police Force believes the Duavata Community Policing approach will help reduce the illegal cultivation of marijuana and change the negative image Kadavu has in being a red zone area.

The next meeting is expected soon and will allow participants to come up with models and ideas and plans towards the whole Integrated Rural Development Framework focusing more on alternative ways to assist in curbing the illegal drug trade.

Operations will continue over the coming weeks.