Police to beef up operations in December

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police officers have been told to maintain the momentum of operations going into the busy festive season.

The Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan addressed the men and women officers in the Southern Division this morning in the second of a series of send-off parades ahead of the festive season operational which also includes the 2022 National General Election Operations.

The Chief Operations Officer says December is forecasted to be extremely busy with the focus on the General Election operations, cyclone and festive season, and the school holidays.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan said overall crime had been trending a steady decline throughout the year when compared to the same period last year.

ACP Khan also reminded the officers that they had been assigned specific taskings over the next few weeks, and while there were a few special operations taking place, officers must not allow routine operations to lag behind.

He also took the opportunity to convey the Commissioner of Police’s gratitude to the officer’s families for their support.