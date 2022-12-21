Police Taskforce investigates stoning incidents

Police confirm there have been two confirmed reports of stoning received within the Southern Division in the last 24 hours and all efforts are being directed to rounding up those involved.

The Fiji Police Force reiterates its earlier assurance that all efforts are being directed toward ensuring everyone’s safety during this post-election period.

Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have received unconfirmed reports of alleged stoning incidents whereby the callers have refused to lodge official reports.

Brigadier General Qiliho says a team headed by the Divisional Crime Officer North has been tasked to conduct a thorough investigation into a report of vandalism lodged this morning.

He emphasizes the importance of lodging official reports, to allow for the conduct of an investigation, so those responsible can be arrested, charged, and brought before a court of law.

The Police Commissioner says such cowardly acts will not be condoned, and they are committing all available resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

He has assured the members of the public of their unwavering commitment to the maintenance of law and order for the facilitation of the political process following the recent political developments.