News

Police target marijuana farms on Kadavu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 6:15 am

Police officers who were deployed to Kadavu to assist with the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 response efforts will remain on the island.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says with a drop in COVID-19 cases, they have shifted their attention to the seizure of marijuana.

Qiliho says they are tightening security in these critical areas and additional equipment and reinforcement will be made when the need arises.

[Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho]

“So, with the easing of restrictions now we anticipate that so we can better police movement and further restrictions we are scaling back at the moment but if restrictions have to be scaled up again we should be prepared to police those illegal inter-island movements and other activities that might be happening.”

Qiliho has also commended every Fijian for their patience and support towards the government’s directives, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

