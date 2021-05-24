Police tap into supermarkets CCTV network

The Fiji Police Force and Kalabo Investments operating as Shop N Save today signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This is to maximize the use of modern technology with the intent of enhancing safety, security and prosperity.

The agreement was signed by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Executive Director of Kalabo Investment Nisheel Deo.

It will allow CCTV cameras outside Shop N Save Supermarkets linked up to the Police Coordination Command and Control Center as well as to the Divisional Police Command Centers.

Deo says this is a proud moment for the company as it strives to ensure the safety of staff and shoppers.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Qiliho says the signing of the MOU will assist in having more eyes on the ground through the use of technology.

He adds that this new step is one of many the organization is taking and confirms talks are underway with other business stakeholders who are also interested in venturing into similar partnerships.