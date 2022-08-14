Police takes strong approach in dealing with illicit drug trade

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force will be looking into unexplained wealth, cultivation of illicit substances and manufacturing and sale of drugs amongst other issues.

This was the warning issued by Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho whilst in Kadavu.

Qiliho says the rigid inflatable boats donated by the Japan Embassy will greatly assist the Force in dealing with the cultivation and trade of illicit drugs in maritime areas.

He adds that the deployment of the rib boats will boost current efforts on the war on drugs depending on the information they receive.

Teams have been deployed to a number of maritime islands following leads on the cultivation of marijuana in new areas, with the focus on proceeds of crime is also being heightened.

More than 40 officers from the Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, Central and specialized Units have undergone a one week specialized training.