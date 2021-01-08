Home

News

Police system and processes under review

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 10, 2021 1:58 pm
The Fiji Police Force is currently reviewing its system and processes to ensure it’s on par with operational standards.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the focus now is to strengthen customer service in order to portray the image of professionalism.

He adds certain issues have emerged in recent months which has prompted them to re-look at their service delivery and capacity building procedures.

“We really need to look at within and look at some of the underlying issues within our process and system that is dragging us down or is not providing what is really is required out of us in order for us to fully maximize our customer service.”

Tudravu admits they have shortfalls and his management team are working towards addressing them and ensure officers deliver above expectations.

