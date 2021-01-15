Police steps in to assist students

The Fiji Police Force had to transport students of Marcellin Primary School to their homes after the school bus failed to turn up this afternoon.

Police say students had to face such ordeal on the first school day of the year.

Police say there was no notification from the bus company responsible for the pickup.

Police had to use its fleet to transport students to their home, accompanied by two teachers.

Police has called on the company to workout the issue with the school for the sake of the students.

FBC News is trying to get a response from the bus company.