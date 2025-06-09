Police step up yacht monitoring to strengthen border security

Photo taken from Tourism Fiji Facebook page

The Fiji Police Force has ramped up border surveillance with the introduction of a yacht tracking system aimed at tightening monitoring of vessels moving through Fiji’s waters.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Lutunauga says the system forms part of a broader technology driven push to strengthen national security, in partnership with Fiji Revenue and Customs and other border enforcement agencies.

He says police are building both their capacity and capability, working closely with development partners to better protect Fiji’s borders.

He adds that the yacht tracking system will allow authorities to monitor yachts and their consignments more closely, helping to detect suspicious activity and prevent illegal operations.

ACP Lutunauga says the launch of the tracker is one of several innovative initiatives being rolled out, and will be a key tool used jointly with Customs to improve oversight of maritime movements.

He also stresses that border security is not just a national responsibility, but a regional and international one.

“Border security is not only a national issue. We work closely with customs, regional police forces, and bilateral partners through intelligence sharing and joint operations. Criminal networks are highly mobile, often exploiting gaps across borders. By working together, we enhance our ability to detect, intercept, and dismantle these organizations before they can harm our communities.”

Reaffirming the Police Force’s commitment to public safety, ACP Lutunauga says officers across the country remain on constant duty, using intelligence led operations to track, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.

He says every measure taken is aimed at safeguarding Fiji and ensuring communities remain protected from the threats posed by organized crime.

The Fiji Police Force says the yacht tracking system is part of a wider strategy to modernize border security through technology, strengthen inter agency collaboration and enhance intelligence led policing to prevent illegal activities in Fiji’s waters.

