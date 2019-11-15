Police step up programmes to stop school brawls

The Fiji Police Force is now visiting schools talking to students and teachers about school brawls which have been a recurring issue.

Police Chief of Operation Abdul Khan says they have increased presence at the Suva Bus Stand and surrounding areas to ensure students don’t loiter after school hours.

Khan adds while Police are doing their part to address this issue, parents and guardians must step up to ensure their children return home straight after school.

“We are going into a proactive mode instead of a reactive mode and that is why we are deploying our resources in terms of community policing and resources that are there to be able to move on. We are really urging parents and guardians for them to play their part as well in terms of talking to the kids.”

In recent days, officers have had to send home students found gathering in large groups at the Suva Bus Stand where heated exchanges occurred.

Police have also been meeting with the Suva City Council on measures to assist in monitoring students movements after school.