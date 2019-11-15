Police step up operations in response to severe weather

The Police Force is beefing up security measures in the four divisions through increased patrolling and monitoring due to the current weather situation.

Members of the public are advised to take precautionary measures as we expect strong winds and heavy downpour.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Maretino Qiolevu said that with the Tropical Depression 04F expected to develop into a tropical cyclone by tonight, the Force is advising the public that its personnel are on standby to help with evacuations and rescue missions.

He adds officers have been instructed to maintain a presence at various locations and provide assistance where needed.

ACP Qiolevu is also advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and if they are found playing in flooded rivers, streams and crossings, parents and guardians will be taken to task.

He says Police have noticed that in the past there are some people that continually ignore advisories and warnings however ACP Qiolevu re-iterated that those found to be at fault could be charged with disobedience of lawful order under the Criminal Act.

He is also advising those affected by the heavy downpour to move to higher ground or to evacuation centers.

Members of the public are urged to remain alert and vigilant and take advisories from relevant authorities seriously.