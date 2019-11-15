Police Sergeant charged for theft

A 48-year-old Police Sergeant based in Nabua has been remanded in custody by the Nausori Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sunita Devi allegedly stole groceries amounting to $30 from Max Value Supermarket in Nausori on the 1st of this month.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the force will not condone such unethical acts and will not entertain dirty cops.

He reiterates that no one is above the law and those found guilty will be held accountable.

“So if there are issues being raised that police officers are involved in such illegal activities and on the other side of the fence, you’ll be taken to task. So we don’t mince our words here, we mean business here. Let us walk the talk.”

Devi has been remanded for 7 days and will re-appear in court next Wednesday.