Police seeks church help in reducing crime

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the Methodist church in Fiji plays a significant role in nurturing one’s moral compass.

He says crimes are committed by those who are conflicted and have lost a sense of right and wrong.

A request has been made to Ministers of the Methodist Church in the North to try and assist Police in reducing criminal activities.

Tudravu was speaking at the Church Minister’s Intensive In-Service Training whereby the Force was allowed to discuss issues concerning the Criminal landscape in the Northern Division.

He highlighted that the five most prevalent cases in the Northern Division are Burglary & Aggravated Robbery, Theft, Assault, Drugs and Sexual Offences.

He adds Church leaders are highly respected members of their communities and have a major influence in their members’ lives.