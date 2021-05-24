News
Police seeking information on Singh’s whereabouts
November 27, 2021 10:08 am
Raynuka Singh [Source: Fiji Police]
Police are currently looking for 48-year-old Raynuka Singh who is wanted for questioning in relation to a case of alleged theft involving more than $232,000.
Police say Singh has been evading them and they’re seeking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.
A report was lodged in March this year by the executives of an inter-island shipping company whereby more than $230,000 was allegedly stolen from its Lautoka Office.
The incident allegedly happened between March and December of 2020.
Anyone with information is requested to call 8950784.
