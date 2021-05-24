Police seeking information on Singh’s whereabouts

Police are currently looking for 48-year-old Raynuka Singh who is wanted for questioning in relation to a case of alleged theft involving more than $232,000.

Police say Singh has been evading them and they’re seeking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

A report was lodged in March this year by the executives of an inter-island shipping company whereby more than $230,000 was allegedly stolen from its Lautoka Office.

The incident allegedly happened between March and December of 2020.

Anyone with information is requested to call 8950784.