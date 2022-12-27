Police seek information to locate missing person

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are seeking information to establish the whereabouts of a 23-year-old who has been reported missing at the Totogo Police Station.

Missing is Dominic Heuok.

Police say Heuok was last seen on Friday, December 23, in Makoi, Nasinu.

Attempts made by her family to locate him at likely places in Suva have been futile.

Members of the public who may have any information that could assist in locating his whereabouts are advised to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.