Police seek assistance to identify man

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Totogo Police are requesting assistance in identifying a man who was found by officers along Renwick Road in Suva at around 5am yesterday.

Police say the man was unresponsive and was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He is admitted there under life support.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-30s.

He has a large tribal tattoo on his left shoulder.

Police are urging anyone with information that could help in identifying the man to call 9905 373.