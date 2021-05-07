Police searching for missing 15-year-old

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Laisani Salumi of Nabudrau, Noco in Rewa was last seen on March 13th after having lunch with her family.

Police says the 15-year-old failed to inform any of her family members of her intention of leaving home on the day and has since failed to return home.

A missing persons report was than lodged by her father at the Nausori Police Station.

Police is pleading with the public to call 9905931 or 919 should anyone have information on the whereabouts of the missing 15-year-old.