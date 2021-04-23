Police search for two missing persons

Police are searching for 38-year-old Sakeasi Lotawa Junior Hicks who has been reported missing.

Hicks was last seen on the 3rd of last month.

Police says Hicks informed his mother that he was going to Lautoka for employment opportunities arranged by his friend, however, his mother was then later informed that nothing has been arranged.

Article continues after advertisement

A missing person’s report has been lodged at the Lami Police Station by his mother.

Anyone who has information that could help us locate Hicks is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 919.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Sammer Saif Ali of Sakoca Tacirua has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say Ali was last seen on the 15th of this month by his father when he left their home for work.

Ali had failed to inform anyone of his intention of not returning home in the afternoon and since failing to return home, a missing person’s report was lodged by his father.

Any with information that can assist Police in locating Ali’s whereabouts is requested to call the Valelevu Police Station.