Police search for suspect in alleged rape of 2-year-old

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2020 11:57 am

Investigations regarding the alleged rape of a 2-year-old girl continues.

 

Police confirm a team is working around the clock to identify the suspect and will continue to interview family and villagers today.

The alleged incident occurred at the victim’s village on Thursday.

 

It is believed the victim was playing outside her home at the time.

 

The matter was reported to Police by the victim’s mother.

