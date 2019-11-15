Police search for missing teenager

Police are searching for an 18-year old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Lusiana Aditamana was reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station and was last seen leaving her home at the Waisasa Settlement four days ago.

Police say Aditamana’s grandfather lodged a missing persons’ report when she failed to return home.

Police are urging the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they any information on her whereabouts.