Police search for missing person

A 39-year-old woman has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.
Merewairita Liku was last seen on the 16th of this month in Natabua, Lautoka and has not returned home since.
Police is calling on anyone with information on the whereabouts of Liku to call the Western Command Center on 9905 457.
