Police search for missing teen

Police are seeking assistance in locating 17-year-old Aya Margret who has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Margret was last seen at her home in Kalabu on the 18th of September and all attempts made by the family to locate her whereabouts have been futile.

Police is urging the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if anyone has any information on her whereabouts.