News

Police search for missing fisherman

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 13, 2022 12:16 pm
[File Photo]

Police have activated search and rescue efforts for a fisherman missing in Qarani Waters in Gau.

Police say the man from Levuka I Gau Village went fishing alone on a fiberglass boat yesterday morning and failed to return last night as expected.

Villagers began searching overnight, and the matter was reported to the police early this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre with the Republic of Fiji Navy has been informed.

Mariners and those living near the above-mentioned areas who have any information are requested to call the National Police Command and Coordination Centre on 9905 296 or 917.

