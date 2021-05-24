Police search for missing fisherman

Police have activated search and rescue efforts for a fisherman in his 20s missing in waters off Makogai Island yesterday afternoon.

Police say the man was fishing in a kayak with two boys aged seven and 10-years when their kayak started to take in water.

It adds that all three tried to swim ashore, however the 28-year old farmer started to experience some difficulties and asked the 10-year old boy to swim ahead and seek help from other villagers.

The matter was reported by the victim’s father.

Search efforts continue this morning.