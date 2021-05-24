Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Police search for missing fisherman

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 7:52 am

Police have activated search and rescue efforts for a fisherman in his 20s missing in waters off Makogai Island yesterday afternoon.

Police say the man was fishing in a kayak with two boys aged seven and 10-years when their kayak started to take in water.

It adds that all three tried to swim ashore, however the 28-year old farmer started to experience some difficulties and asked the 10-year old boy to swim ahead and seek help from other villagers.

The matter was reported by the victim’s father.

Search efforts continue this morning.

 

