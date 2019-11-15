News
Police search for missing 70-year-old woman
February 6, 2020 11:13 am
Seventy -year- old Ema Bilovesi has been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.
Bilolevu was last seen leaving her home in Nakasi on the 23rd of January with her bag of clothes and several attempts made by her family to locate her have been futile.
The Police are calling on the general public, if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers on 919.
