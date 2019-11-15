Home

Police search for missing six-year-old

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 4:30 pm
Rakiraki Police are continuing their search for a six year old child who went missing while he was swimming with other children late yesterday afternoon. [File Photo]

Rakiraki Police are continuing their search for a six year old child who went missing while he was swimming with other children late yesterday afternoon.

Police confirms the child from Dawa Settlement went missing while swimming in the Dawa River.

A search was conducted up until the nightfall proving negative

Article continues after advertisement

The search continues today with villagers from Dawa Settlement.

