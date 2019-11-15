News
Police search for missing six-year-old
May 7, 2020 4:30 pm
[File Photo]
Rakiraki Police are continuing their search for a six year old child who went missing while he was swimming with other children late yesterday afternoon.
Police confirms the child from Dawa Settlement went missing while swimming in the Dawa River.
A search was conducted up until the nightfall proving negative
The search continues today with villagers from Dawa Settlement.