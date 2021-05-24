Police search for missing 23-year-old

Twenty-three-year-old Akesa Tinanivalu has been reported missing at the Nabua Police Station.

Police say Tinanivalu was last seen on the 23rd of February at her home at the Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa.

Police add that she had asked a relative for some money to get fish from the Bailey Bridge but never returned home.

Article continues after advertisement

Attempts made to contact her have so far been futile.

Anyone who may have any information regarding Tinanivalu’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.