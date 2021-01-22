News
Police search for missing 20-year-old
February 2, 2021 10:05 am
20-year-old Jolame Vakacoko has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station. [Source: Fiji Police]
20-year-old Jolame Vakacoko has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.
Police says Vakacoko was last seen leaving his family home in Kashmir, Lautoka on the 28th of January and has been missing since.
Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Vakacoko is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
