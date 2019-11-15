Police search for missing 16-year-old

16-year-old Rosa Seru has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Seru from Naboutini Village had informed her mother that she wanted to go to Sigatoka on the 1st of this month and never returned home.

Police say search attempts conducted at various places and with relatives have so far been negative.

Anyone with information that could help Police locate Seru’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.