Police search for missing 16-year-old

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 20, 2020 5:43 am
16-year-old Rosa Seru has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station. [Source: Fiji Police]

16-year-old Rosa Seru has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Seru from Naboutini Village had informed her mother that she wanted to go to Sigatoka on the 1st of this month and never returned home.

Police say search attempts conducted at various places and with relatives have so far been negative.

Anyone with information that could help Police locate Seru’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

