Police search for missing 16-year-old

Sixteen-year-old Lusiana Vuto of Tavarau in Ba has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Police say Vuto had informed her family on the 11th of March that she was going to the Ba Mission Hospital as she was not feeling well.

However, on the same afternoon, information was received that Vuto and a friend had left for Nadi and would return the following week.

Police add that attempts made by her family to locate Vuto have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can assist Police in locating Vuto’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.