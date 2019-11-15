Home

Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
February 10, 2020 7:10 am
Nisha was last seen on the third of February, 2020 when she told her mother that she was visiting her Grandmother in Nadi.

Police continue to call on the public for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nikhat Mushena Nisha of Wairabetia, Lautoka.

However in the evening when her father returned from work, he called her grandmother to confirm his daughter’s whereabouts but was informed that she hadn’t turned up.

Police are urging the public if you have information or have seen Nisha to please call Crime Stoppers on 9-1-9.

 

