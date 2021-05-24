Police search for alleged assault suspect

Vatukoula Police are looking for a man believed to be in his 20s, who allegedly indecently assaulted a 65-year-old woman of Masimasi.

Police say the man is of fair complexion, medium built and average height wearing a red vest and seen around Masimasi area around 9 am to midday yesterday.

It says the man who was wearing a mask was observing the victim as she was tying up her cow to graze on a piece of land near her home.

Police say upon noticing the suspect, the victim tried to run to safety but was caught by the suspect who then allegedly committed the offence.

Anyone who may have information or may have seen a man of the above description wearing a red vest is requested to contact Vatukoula Police Station on 9904298.