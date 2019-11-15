Police search for abandoned newborn’s mother

Police are looking for the mother of a newborn baby boy who was found at a bus stop this morning.

The baby was found wrapped in a white bed sheet by a passerby near Cautata Village in Tailevu.

Police say the child is in good health and is under the care of health officials at the Nausori Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators are also conducting house to house enquiries to locate the mother.

The public are urged to call 9905646 if they have any information on the baby’s family.