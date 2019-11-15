Police say technological knowledge can impact a child’s education if not nurtured

If technological knowledge children possess is not nurtured and guided properly it could impact their education and future.

While speaking to students in Nakasi as part of Community Policing Programme, Cyber Crime Officer Corporal Savenaca Siwatibau stressed that there is a lot of knowledge possessed by students regarding the use of the world-wide-web and social media and this was evident in the awareness conducted nowadays.

Corporal Siwatibau also talked about cases of cyber bullying and how not to engage, the use and misuse of the world-wide-web and the need to ask for help when confronted with an unusual and dangerous online situation.

Other topics discussed included Sexual Offences, Rights of a Child, Juvenile issues, Health, Drugs and Road Safety.

School Principal Praveen Chand said their roles as teachers was to not only teach inside the classrooms and on paper, but to empower their students in all aspects of life.

Chand adds that they wanted to invite the Police officials to speak to students before they begin their Term 1 exams, to prepare them for their academic life and life outside of school.

Similar awareness sessions will be conducted in the Eastern Division in major boarding schools next week.